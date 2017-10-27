37. Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche

Come join Jessica Strain on an adventure through the great parksof the U.S., from Florida to California! In Our Great Big Backyard,written by former First Lady Laura Bush and her daughter Jenna Bush Hager, kids will go on a journey through America`s great outdoors. Together we will experience the scenery, the wildlife and all of the adventures of this great book, while all the while gaining an appreciation of nature in a fun and interactive atmosphere.

Jessica Strain, Sprachlehrerin am d.a.i.,lädt Grundschulklassen ein, mit ihr eine wunderbare Geschichte spielerisch zu entdecken.

Ort: d.a.i.-Saal

In altersgerechtem Englisch für 3./4. Klasse

Anmeldung bis spätestens Freitag, 13.10. bei:franziska.rohde@dai-tuebingen.de oder 07071-79526-16