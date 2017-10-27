37. Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche

Our Great Big Backyard

Google Calendar - 37. Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche - 2017-10-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 37. Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche - 2017-10-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 37. Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche - 2017-10-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - 37. Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche - 2017-10-27 10:00:00

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

Come join Jessica Strain on an adventure through the great parksof the U.S., from Florida to California! In Our Great Big Backyard,written by former First Lady Laura Bush and her daughter Jenna Bush Hager, kids will go on a journey through America`s great outdoors. Together we will experience the scenery, the wildlife and all of the adventures of this great book, while all the while gaining an appreciation of nature in a fun and interactive atmosphere.

Jessica Strain, Sprachlehrerin am d.a.i.,lädt Grundschulklassen ein, mit ihr eine wunderbare Geschichte spielerisch zu entdecken.

 Ort: d.a.i.-Saal

 In altersgerechtem Englisch für 3./4. Klasse

 Anmeldung bis spätestens Freitag, 13.10. bei:franziska.rohde@dai-tuebingen.de oder 07071-79526-16

Info
d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt Karte anzeigen
Kinder & Familie
07071-91360
Bitte aktivieren Sie JavaScript.
Google Calendar - 37. Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche - 2017-10-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 37. Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche - 2017-10-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 37. Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche - 2017-10-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - 37. Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche - 2017-10-27 10:00:00

Tags

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Dienstag

19. September 2017

Mittwoch

20. September 2017

Donnerstag

21. September 2017

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen