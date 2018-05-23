Mittwochsbühne

Diesmal was anderes: Musik aus Schottland. Der momentan in der Umgebung von Tübingen lebende Künstler Sam James-Griffiths möchte auch bei uns im Städtchen seine wundervolle Musik unter dem Namen "Inkfields" präsentieren. Hier ein kleiner erster Einblick auf Englisch:

Inkfields is the brainchild of singer-songwriter Samuel James-Griffiths. The combination of innovative, live-loop performances, thickly textured records and original hand-drawn artwork, make Inkfields a unique artist. Similarities have been drawn with Alt J, Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead and Coldplay.

Inkfields has been well-recieved, consistently gaining positive reviews from the press:

'Glorious offering' Jim Gellatly, Amazing Radio

‘Infectious melodies and confident charismatic vocals’ Indie Buddie

‘Relaxing guitar and an extraordinary voice’ Jens Fröhlich, Südkurier Zeitung

‘Lyrically strong and musically impressive’ Bettina Bergstedt, Darmstädter Echo

'A record with attitude. This is an EP rife with soul and style, mixing together masterful technicalities with performances that are fun and loose' 24Our Music (review of Inkfields latest EP).

.