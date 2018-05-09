A Digital Ritual w/ Baal

Electronica, House, Techno

Google Calendar - A Digital Ritual w/ Baal - 2018-05-09 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Digital Ritual w/ Baal - 2018-05-09 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Digital Ritual w/ Baal - 2018-05-09 23:00:00 iCalendar - A Digital Ritual w/ Baal - 2018-05-09 23:00:00

Mobilat Club Salzstraße 27, 74076 Heilbronn

Line-Up: · BAAL (Ritter Butzke | Berlin) · Banali (ritual digital | Stuttgart) · MOLOKO+ (ritual digital | Stuttgart) · Florian Bühler (ritual digital | Stuttgart)

Hello, Heilbronn! We are ritual digital, a DJ-collective based in stuttgart and munich. We do partys for contemporary electronica and tender dance music at White Noise and Kowalski – now we’ll celebrate a soiree with you at mobilat club! Over the past years we welcomed acts like RSS Disco, Jan Oberlaender, Pauli Pocket, Jonas Saalbach, Mimi Love and many more.

Info
Mobilat Club Salzstraße 27, 74076 Heilbronn Karte anzeigen
Partys & Clubs
Google Calendar - A Digital Ritual w/ Baal - 2018-05-09 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Digital Ritual w/ Baal - 2018-05-09 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Digital Ritual w/ Baal - 2018-05-09 23:00:00 iCalendar - A Digital Ritual w/ Baal - 2018-05-09 23:00:00

Tags

Mehr News über...

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Samstag

21. April 2018

Sonntag

22. April 2018

Montag

23. April 2018

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen