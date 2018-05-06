AcroContemporary and ImproDance

Contemporary Tanz mit Boden Akrobatik von Tina Gourzi. Dieser Kurs basiert auf der Teamarbeit und der Interaktion zwischen den Teilnehmern, die auf ein besseres Verständnis der Körperbewegung in Raum und Zeit abzielt.

Der Unterricht beginnt mit einem Warm-up, das Übungen umfasst, die auf Stärkung und Flexibilität ausgerichtet sind und mit einfachen Bewegungskombinationen auf dem Boden fortgesetzt werden, die den Körper auf weitere Übungen vorbereiten. Der Kern des Unterrichts besteht aus einer Kombination von zeitgenössischem Tanz mit Handstand und Bodenakrobatik mit einem einfachen Ansatz, der sich zu komplexeren Bewegungsformen entwickeln wird. Die Akrobatik wird ausführlich durch kurze Übungen erklärt, so dass jeder die neuen Informationen verstehen und übertragen kann, sogar mit der Hilfe ihrer Klassenkameraden. Der Unterricht ist für alle geeignet, von Anfängern bis zu Leuten mit vorheriger Erfahrung in Tanz oder Akrobatik. Die Ziele der Lektion sind, unseren Körper kennenzulernen und ihm zu vertrauen, den Boden kennenzulernen und ihn zu benutzen, um die Welt auf den Kopf zu stellen und zu erkennen, dass Grenzen existieren, nur um vorangetrieben zu werden.Contemporary dance with ground acrobatics bei Tina GourziThis course is based on the team-work and the interaction between the participants aiming at a better understanding of body movement in space and time.The lesson starts with a warm-up that includes exercises that focus on strengthening and flexibility and continues with simple movement combinations on the floor that will prepare the body for further exercises. The core of the lesson is consisted of a combination of contemporary dance with handstands and ground acrobatics with a simple initial approach that will evolve into more complex movement forms. The acrobatics will be thoroughly explained through short exercises so that everyone will understand and transfer the new information to their body, even with their classmates' help. The lesson is suitable for all, from novices to people with previous experience in dance or acrobatics. The goals of the lesson are to get to know and trust our body, become acquainted with the floor and use it to see the world upside-down and realise that limits exist only to be pushed.Teilnehmerzahl - Participants (max.): 15und/andTanz ImprovisationIn diesem Unterricht steht das Gefühl im Vordergrund. Sowohl zum Körper als auch zur Musik. Die Kunst ist es, die zwei Dinge miteinander zu synchronisieren. Dabei spielt Improvisation eine sehr große Rolle.Der Unterricht startet mit einem „warm up“ bei dem Extremitäten und Rumpf gedehnt werden und eine bewusste Atmung aktiviert wird. Um sich auf die Gruppe einzulassen beginnt im Anschluss eine geführte Improvisation. Der Prozess entsprießt in der Gruppe und splittet sich vorsichtig in Contact- Impro. Obwohl das freie Tanzen im Vordergrund steht, wird eine Erarbeitung von unterschiedlichen Dynamiken angesetzt. Wichtige Aspekte dafür sind: Raumnutzung, Floorwork und der individuelle Umgang mit Musik.Der Unterricht bietet ein Open Level. „Body & Mind“ ist das Thema.Das Ziel ist es sich komplett zu lösen und Improvisation für sich als Individuum zu entdecken.Wie Rudolf von Laban schon sagte: „Am Anfang war der Tanz und nicht das Wort.“Dance ImprovisationIn this lesson, the feeling is in the foreground. Both to the body and to the music. The art is to synchro-nize the two things together. Improvisation plays a very important role here.Classes start with a "warm up" in which the limbs and torso are stretched and conscious breathing is activated. In order to get involved with the group, a guided improvisation begins. The process sprouts in the group and splits cautiously into Contact-Impro. Although free dancing is in the foreground, a de-velopment of different dynamics is scheduled. Important aspects are: use of space, floorwork and the individual handling of music.The class offers an open level. "Body & Mind" is the topic.The goal is to completely solve and discover improvisation for yourself as an individual.As Rudolf von Laban said: "In the beginning was the dance and not the word."

Teilnehmerzahl - Participants (max.): 15

Registration deadline 29.04.2018

Programm - Schedule

AcroContemporary

Group A: 10:00-12:00Group B: 12:30-14:30Group C 16:00-18:00

ImproDance

Group A 11:00-12:30

Group B 13:30-15:00

