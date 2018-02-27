Adam Haslett: Imagine Me Gone

Reading and talk with Adam Haslett, New York.

Imagine Me Gone tells the iercely intimate story of a family facing the ultimate question: How far will we go to save the people we love the most? When Margaret’s iancé, John, is hospitalized for depression in 1960s London, she faces a choice: carry on with their plans despite what she now knows of his condition, or back away from the suffering it may bring her. She decides to marry him.

Imagine Me Gone is the unforgettable story of what unfolds from this act of love and faith. With his striking emotional precision and lively, inventive language, Adam Haslett has given us something rare: a novel with the power to change how you see the most important people in your life.

A graduate of Swarthmore College, the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and Yale Law School, Adam Haslett he has been a visiting professor at the Columbia University.

Imagine Me Gone won the 2017 LA Times Book Award and was a inalist for the Pulitzer Prize 2017.

Moderation: Dorothee Kimmich, Universität Tübingen

In English and German

Location: Museum (Obere Säle),