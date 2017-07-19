Aktionswoche - Queere Kämpfe verbinden

16–19 Uhr: Filmvorführung ‘United in Anger: A History of ACT UP’ mit anschließender DisskussionUnited in Anger: A History of ACT UP is an inspiring documentary about the birth and life of the AIDS activist movement from the perspective of the people in the trenches fighting the epidemic. Utilizing oral histories of members of ACT UP, as well as rare archival footage, the film depicts the efforts of ACT UP as it battles corporate greed, social indifference, and government neglect.(Text von http://www.unitedinanger.com)

19–21 Uhr: Vortrag zu alternativen Formen des Zusammenlebens/Communities of Care von Mike Laufenberg (angefragt!).Aktuelle Infos auf der Website!

präsentiert von Pervers & Solidarisch, Gleichstellungsreferat derStuV Würzburg, gefördert vom Bundesministerium für Familie, Senioren,Frauen und Jugend im Rahmen des Bundesprogramms Demokratie leben!