At only 22-years-old, with three viral mixtapes and a feature on one of the biggest tracks of 2015 – Kanye West’s ‘All Day’ – Allan Kingdom is ready to take on the world.

The Canadian born, Minnesota based rapper, producer and member of Thestand4rd Crew put out his first EP ‘Talk to Strangers’ in 2013 on SoundCloud and from there his music did the talking with tracks like ‘Wavey’ feat Spooky Black, ‘Evergreens’ and ‘Keep It Easy’ proving online smashes. Kingdom released ‘Future Memoirs’ in 2014 and with over two million streams, the mixtape planted him firmly on the radar of tastemakers and hip-hop fans across the globe, being voted Minnesota’s “Best Hip Hop Artist of 2014” and Complex’s “Top 25 Rappers to Watch.”

Catching the eye of no other than Kanye West, the world renowned mogul chose Kingdom to feature on his smash ‘All Day’ with Allan also joining him for the infamous BRITs performance in 2015.

Currently on a US tour, Kingdom dropped his first LP ‘Northern Lights’ just a couple months ago and featuring the likes of Chronixx, D.R.A.M., Jared Evan, Swizzymack, Rex Kudo and Ryan Olson, Kingdom has had early support from Pitchfork, Fader, Pigeons and Planes, Complex.