Amira Medunjanin Trio

Die Bosnische Billie Holiday: Sevdah Meets JazzLine Up Trio:Amira Medjunjanin | GesangAnte Gelo | GitarreZvonimir Sestak | Kontrabass
Info
Liederhalle Stuttgart Berliner Platz 1-3, 70174 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
Die Bosnische Billie Holiday: Sevdah Meets Jazz
Liederhalle Stuttgart Berliner Platz 1-3, 70174 Stuttgart
Die Bosnische Billie Holiday: Sevdah Meets JazzLine Up Trio:Amira Medjunjanin | GesangAnte Gelo | GitarreZvonimir Sestak | Kontrabass
Liederhalle Stuttgart Berliner Platz 1-3, 70174 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
© 2016 MORITZ Das Online-Stadtmagazin ist eine Marke der MORITZ Verlags GmbH