Andrea Baker

Sing Sistah Sing!

Google Calendar - Andrea Baker - 2018-02-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Andrea Baker - 2018-02-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Andrea Baker - 2018-02-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Andrea Baker - 2018-02-23 20:00:00

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

This show is both a celebration of the sound and extraordinary breadth of the African American female voice, and a heartfelt retelling of some of their most incredible life stories. Sing Sistah Sing! brilliantly weaves together these women’s brave struggles both in the civil rights movement and in their fight for artistic freedom both at home and abroad.

Andrea Baker is the first African American to sing Fricka, Waltraute, Erda and 2nd Norn in Wagner’s Ring Cycle and the first African American Carmen in Australia at the Sydney Opera House. With Sing Sistah Sing! Andrea Baker tells her own deeply personal story and pays joyful, soulful and varied musical homage to many of the women who courageously paved the way.

In English

Info
d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt Karte anzeigen
Konzerte & Live-Musik
Bitte aktivieren Sie JavaScript.
Google Calendar - Andrea Baker - 2018-02-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Andrea Baker - 2018-02-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Andrea Baker - 2018-02-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Andrea Baker - 2018-02-23 20:00:00

Tags

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Sonntag

21. Januar 2018

Montag

22. Januar 2018

Dienstag

23. Januar 2018

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen