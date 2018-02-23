This show is both a celebration of the sound and extraordinary breadth of the African American female voice, and a heartfelt retelling of some of their most incredible life stories. Sing Sistah Sing! brilliantly weaves together these women’s brave struggles both in the civil rights movement and in their fight for artistic freedom both at home and abroad.

Andrea Baker is the first African American to sing Fricka, Waltraute, Erda and 2nd Norn in Wagner’s Ring Cycle and the first African American Carmen in Australia at the Sydney Opera House. With Sing Sistah Sing! Andrea Baker tells her own deeply personal story and pays joyful, soulful and varied musical homage to many of the women who courageously paved the way.

In English