B(l)ack To The Roots (CiB Party)

Hip Hop, Mixed Music, Electro

Google Calendar - B(l)ack To The Roots (CiB Party) - 2018-05-16 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - B(l)ack To The Roots (CiB Party) - 2018-05-16 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - B(l)ack To The Roots (CiB Party) - 2018-05-16 22:00:00 iCalendar - B(l)ack To The Roots (CiB Party) - 2018-05-16 22:00:00

Mobilat Club Salzstraße 27, 74076 Heilbronn

Die legendäre Black & White Party von Connecting International Business (CiB) geht in die nächste Runde: B(l)ack To The Roots!

1. Floor // Hip Hop & Mixed Music w/ DJ Whizbang

2. Floor // Electro w/ DJ Adlisson

Info
Mobilat Club Salzstraße 27, 74076 Heilbronn Karte anzeigen
Partys & Clubs
Google Calendar - B(l)ack To The Roots (CiB Party) - 2018-05-16 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - B(l)ack To The Roots (CiB Party) - 2018-05-16 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - B(l)ack To The Roots (CiB Party) - 2018-05-16 22:00:00 iCalendar - B(l)ack To The Roots (CiB Party) - 2018-05-16 22:00:00

Tags

Mehr News über...

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Samstag

21. April 2018

Sonntag

22. April 2018

Montag

23. April 2018

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen