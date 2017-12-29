bigFM Party Night

DJ Koc und DJ Tomsonic

Kantine 26 Schwäbisch Hall Alfred-Leikam-Straße 7, 74523 Schwäbisch Hall

Sie ist wieder da! Die Mutter aller bigFM Partys ist ein weiteres Mal zu Gast in der Kantine

Schwäbisch Hall. The very best in Mixed Music mit bigFM DJ KOC und Kantine Resident DJ

TOMSONIC – sei auch Du dabei!

