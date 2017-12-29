bigFM Party Night

Sie ist wieder da! Die Mutter aller bigFM Partys ist ein weiteres Mal zu Gast in der Kantine
Schwäbisch Hall. The very best in Mixed Music mit bigFM DJ KOC und Kantine Resident DJ
TOMSONIC – sei auch Du dabei!
DJ Koc und DJ Tomsonic
Kantine 26 Schwäbisch Hall Alfred-Leikam-Straße 7, 74523 Schwäbisch Hall
Sie ist wieder da! Die Mutter aller bigFM Partys ist ein weiteres Mal zu Gast in der Kantine
Schwäbisch Hall. The very best in Mixed Music mit bigFM DJ KOC und Kantine Resident DJ
TOMSONIC – sei auch Du dabei!
© 2016 MORITZ Das Online-Stadtmagazin ist eine Marke der MORITZ Verlags GmbH