bomba latina

http://www.marquardtsclub.de/#buchung

Marquardts Königstraße 22, 70173 Stuttgart

von ,

Der einmalige "Latin-Cocktail" bestehend aus Tropical Beats, Sonne sowie Urlaubsfeeling, kombiniert mit RnB / Hip Hop --> der "Cocktail" schmeckt :-)

1. Floor // LATIN

➕ DJ DOC TONE

➕ MC SESMAN

2. Floor // HIP HOP

➕ DJ TRIP

...

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

TISCH & LOUNGE RESERVIERUNGEN möglich 🍾🍸

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Einlass ab 18 Jahren + Ausweispflicht

Dresscode: Schrille, trendige, extravagante Kleidung ist ausdrücklich gewünscht! Oder halt Casual... ;)

Marquardts Königstraße 22, 70173 Stuttgart
