Brant Björk (USA) + Sean Wheeler (USA) + Guests

Brant Bjork hails from Palm Desert, California, where he began gigging at the age of 13. By high school Brant had begun Kyuss with locals Josh Homme, Chris Cockrell, (later Nick Oliveri) and John Garcia. Kyuss was signed to Elektra and became the first desert rock band to achieve international success by spearheading a musical movement that brought heavy and psychedelic sounds back to rock and roll and served as a prototype for all “desert/stoner rock”.

In 1993, Brant left Kyuss, but hooked up again with Homme 3 years later, to begin the Desert Sessions saga and work on what became Queens Of The Stone Age. However, Brant decided to take the road less travelled and rock with his surf buddies Fu Manchu, an adventure that took him into the studio for five records and around the world in four years.

Feeling the need to embark on his own personal musical journey, in 1999 Brant released his first solo record, „Jalamanta“, on premier independent label, Man’s Ruin. Brant plays all of the instruments on the record and sings with such a quiet soul and conviction it not only confirmed him as one of the baddest rock drummers of our time, but also legitimised him as a premier talent on all levels. Over the following decade, Brant and his ‚bands‘ (lineup changed many times, just as the band’s name) released 8 other albums and toured all over Europe, The States, Canada, and Australia. Their live shows were fast becoming recognized as the best live rock and roll going and as Aussie rag put it, “The closest thing we’ll get to seeing the Hendrix Experience.”

Back in 2014 (after 4 years relatively quiet), Brant Bjork signed with Napalm Records and released with his „Low Desert Punk Band“ his first album on the Austrian Label, „Black Power Flower“ proving once again that his multi-instrumental skills know no creative boundaries. With his excellent occupied Low Desert Punk Band, Brant lets the scorching heat of Nevada shimmer in his songs. He also scrubs his guitar through all sorts of psychedelic effect pedals and skillfully mixes Stoner Rock, Blues and Doom-bonds to a feverish hazy brew.

On September 2016, the Low Desert Punks released their second album „Tao Of The Devil“ via Napalm Records. Brant says about it: „It’s much different than the first Low Desert Punk Band record, Black Power Flower. It’s a lot different. Bubba and I did some collaboration, we wrote a handful of songs together. Bubba and I really focused on the production, we had a concept. We wanted to go with a, not lo-fi, but definitely not a hi-fi sound. So we kind of left it nice and raw.“ (Interview with The Obelisk)

