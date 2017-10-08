The CARPET CRAWLERS Europe's best GENESIS Tribute show come to Stuttgart with a stunning how celebrating the 30th Anniversary of GENESIS' album 'INVISIBLE TOUCH' which catapulted them into possible the biggest band in the World in the mid eighties.

After many years of performing Peter Gabriel era shows such as The LAMB and SELLING ENGLAND tours, the band continue to surprise their loyal fanbase switching to the Collins era and in particular their 'LIVE AT WEMBLEY' show from 1987 where they sold out the hallowed venue for 4 nights consecutively.

They show will feature classics like 'MAMA, TURN IT ON AGAIN, THAT'S ALL, LAND OF CONFUSION, THE CAGE MEDLEY, LOS ENDOS, THE BRAZILIAN, HOME BY THE SEA and of course the title track from the Album, but knowing The CRAWLERS there will always be some added songs and a few nice surprises too.