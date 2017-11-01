Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann & Alexander Bühl Sextett

Claus Löhr Quintett
Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann - “The World of Trumpet”
Besetzung: Stephan Zimmermann (tp, flh); Claus Löhr (tp, flh); Hubert Nuss (p); Thomas Stabenow (b); Gregor Beck (dr)
die 38. Stuttgarter Jazztage - Doppelkonzert
Bix Jazzclub Leonhardsplatz 28, 70182 Stuttgart
