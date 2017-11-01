Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann & Alexander Bühl Sextett

die 38. Stuttgarter Jazztage - Doppelkonzert

Google Calendar - Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann & Alexander Bühl Sextett - 2017-11-01 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann & Alexander Bühl Sextett - 2017-11-01 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann & Alexander Bühl Sextett - 2017-11-01 20:30:00 iCalendar - Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann & Alexander Bühl Sextett - 2017-11-01 20:30:00

Bix Jazzclub Leonhardsplatz 28, 70182 Stuttgart

Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann - “The World of Trumpet”  

Besetzung: Stephan Zimmermann (tp, flh); Claus Löhr (tp, flh); Hubert Nuss (p); Thomas Stabenow (b); Gregor Beck (dr)

Info
Bix Jazzclub Leonhardsplatz 28, 70182 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
Konzerte & Live-Musik
Google Calendar - Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann & Alexander Bühl Sextett - 2017-11-01 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann & Alexander Bühl Sextett - 2017-11-01 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann & Alexander Bühl Sextett - 2017-11-01 20:30:00 iCalendar - Claus Löhr Quintett feat. Stephan Zimmermann & Alexander Bühl Sextett - 2017-11-01 20:30:00

Tags

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Dienstag

10. Oktober 2017

Mittwoch

11. Oktober 2017

Donnerstag

12. Oktober 2017

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen