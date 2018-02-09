Concepts Of Time pres. Kevin De Vries, Chris Hirose, Hours
“Art is how we decorate space;Music is how we decorate time.”
― alex clay hutchings
Line up:
Club Lehmann
Seidenstr 20 (Bosch Areal)
70174 Stuttgart
Doors : 23 Uhr - 10.00Uhr
