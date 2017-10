Corso Carbaret - Das zweite Jubiläum

×

Funny di Favola

La Fête Fatale no:15 "The Burlesque Battle of Superheroes Vs Super Villains" A night of Burlesque, Polesque, live music, D.js, prizes, gameshow, costume contest, and dancing until dawn. Come as your favourite superhero or super villain as the big burlesque battle of good versus evil begins. Which side will you be on? Burlesque By: Mrs Mystique Fanny Di Favola Hurricane Irina Lady Lou Lipsi Lillies Noéline La Bouche Polesque By: Satin Surrey Hosted By: CoCo Prochorowski Live Music By: Fred Fredovitch Bourdil One man band Le Pustra