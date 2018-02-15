Crime & American Media

Talk with Esther T. Earbin, Max Planck Institute for Foreign and Inter national Criminal Law, Freiburg.

Why do “Black Lives Matter”? They matter because the criminal justice system in America is a big topic of controversy, irmly rooted in the country’s sordid history of slavery.

This talk will address the American criminal justice system and the role the media play in shaping the Black American’s experience with criminal law. This discussion will not only look at the negative aspects of the criminal justice system, but also highlight major contributions, both past and present, that Black American communities have made in criminal justice reform and media representation.

Esther T. Earbin is a PhD candidate at the MPI for Foreign and International Criminal Law in Freiburg. In 2016/17, she worked as a Guest Lecturer at the University of Tübingen.