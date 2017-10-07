Crossing all over the 90s Party

DJ Phil

LKA Longhorn Heiligenwiesen 6, 70327 Stuttgart

Die neue Crossover Rock Party in Stuttgart mit Dj Phil_Lo 90s only! Alice in Chains, Bush, Clawfinger, Downset, Everlast, Faith No More, Garbage, H-Blockx, Incubus, Janes Addiction, Korn, Life of Agony, Monster Magnet, Nine Inch Nails, Oomph, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, The Smashing Pumpkins, Tool, Type O Negative Ugly Kid Joe, Veruca Salt, Weezer….

LKA Longhorn Heiligenwiesen 6, 70327 Stuttgart
