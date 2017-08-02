Crowned Kings - Dog Track

Crowned Kings are a 5 piece heavy metal/ hardcore band out of Melbourne Australia who always put on a heavy, tight and energetic show that leaves the crowd wanting more. We have played with Australian bands such as King parrot, Toe to Toe, Mindsnare, Samsara, Deez Nutz, Miles Away to name a few and supported international bands such as Terror, Bitter End, Slapshot, Merauder, Sick of it all, Strength Approach, Backtrack, Bloodshed Remains and Thick as Blood.