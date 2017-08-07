Dark Monday

The book, JUST SO STORIES by Rudyard Kipling, is a 1902 collection of origin stories by the British author Rudyard Kipling and is among his best known works. They describe how one animal or another acquired its most distinctive features and how each animal was modified from an original form to its current form by the acts of man, or some magical being, or circumstance. For example; how the Elephant got its trunk, how the Kangaroo got its powerful legs, why the Camel has a hump, how the Whale got his throat, how the Leopard got his spots, etc. The Just So Stories began as bedtime stories told to his first born daughter Josephine; these had to be told "just so" (exactly in the words she was used to) or she would wake up and put back the missing sentence.