NEAT presents – WRITERS IN STUTTGART with New Texts: RISK

NEAT is proud to, once again, host The WRITERS IN STUTTGART in their annual January DARK MONDAY performance at MERLIN. This time, they have chosen the title RISK for their presentation of new texts. WRITERS IN STUTTGART is a diverse international group of English-speaking writers who meet monthly to share and critique each other's work. Their writing ranges from fictitious tales and free verse poems to vignettes and autobiographical stories.