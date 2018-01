× Erweitern https://neatstuttgart.com/ neat

NEAT is proud to present Eve Ensler’s iconic The Vagina Monologues; a funny, moving, and most of all, thought-provoking play that has been breaking down walls for the last 25 years.

The monologues are a wonderful mix of well written human experiences and local stories of survival in today's world. This year's theme, resistance, is punctuated in the daily headlines we read. All proceeds benefit local women’s crisis center in the Stuttgart area.

