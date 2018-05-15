Data Visualization Workshop

Join our team of specialists during our first workshop of data visualization. Would you like to become a master of charts and graphs? Are you interested in data analysis but have no experience in data presentation? After the PopulationOf.net workshops you will be able to create interesting, informative and eye-catching charts to present your data to website users, clients, employers etc.

We are going to provide all the tools and equipment needed during the workshop, so you don’t have to bring your own devices.

Event participation is free.

For more information please check our website: https://www.populationof.net/ or send us an e-mail (please put 'Eventpixx Event' in the subject) at support@populationof.net.