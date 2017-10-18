× Erweitern Dirty Fences

Dirty Fences are a quintessential New York band, the kind the city is known for producing; the band you want to hear "blasting out the PA at some dive bar that is beyond capacity before they even take stage".

They often refer to themselves as a gang. And, that mentality is evident in every meaty riff and perfectly executed harmony on the re-leases of their classic first self titled EP (without two brand new tracks), a perfect slice of wax that evokes early American rock and punk acts such as Redd Kross, The MC5, and Johnny Thunders, whilst showing an obsession with early KISS and Motley Crüe through the lense of The Dictators and Ramones, but without being precious about their roots.

Since their EP's initial release in 2012, ( now re-reissued by Dirty Water Records) Dirty Fences have become true "kings of the road" covering every hectare of fruited plain in the USA and practically every kilometer on the European continent.

Their passion is reflected back in the crowds who come to see the near-legendary phenomenon that is Dirty Fences live on stage, in their element. The band has truly earned them the self proclaimed, but undisputed title of "NYC's Hardest Working Band".

They've continued to tour the US incessantly this year, behind a reissue of their fabulous 2012 self titled debut EP that packeged in "TWO XTRA SONGS" (Sell The Truth and 2x2) on Dirty Water Records last spring - now embark on an eight week, twelve country European tour in support of their imminent third LP release "Goodbye Love" this autumn on Greenway Records.

European fans of the band will be spoilt for choice at the tour merch desk this time around - as the band will have advance copies for sale of the LP ahead of the "official" release date on October 27.

The tour kicks off in Groningen, NL at the legendary Vera and will comprise of club and festival dates including Last Night On Earth at The Hagues, UK's Liverpool Psych Festival and the notoriously wild Funtastic Dracula Carnival in Benidorm, Spain.