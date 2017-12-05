Einar Stray - indie pop

One of the most exciting acts to emerge from Europe.Einar Stray Orchestra find themselves in an artistic renaissance. With the release of their third album "Dear Bigotry", produced by Team Me frontman Marius Hagen, the young Norwegian indie rock gem has sharpened their expression. After two critically acclaimed albums, two EPs, 250 concerts in Europe and Asia, and solid radio rotation in UK and Germany, the young quintet has become one of Norway's most experienced and playful acts. The band, known for their close collab with Moddi, uncompromisingly unite classical music with pop and rock that might send your mind in the direction of Sufjan Stevens and Arcade Fire. The new record, with lyrics about double moral, religious upbringing and their love-hate relationship to Oslo, caused controversy discussions and great critics.