Fischerfest am Breteichsee

Samstag ab 18 Uhr
Sonntag ab 11 Uhr
Tradiotionell gibt es unter anderem Gebackene/geräucherte Forellen.
Am Samstagabend mit Live Musik.
Info
Breiteichsee Schwäbisch Hall 74523 Schwäbisch Hall Karte anzeigen
