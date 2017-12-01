FM Belfast is well known for their colorful, sweat-soaked and fun live shows. For the past decade, they've been all over the place from their hometown Reykjavik to Sydney and Tokyo and back again. Whether it's delayed flights, bankrupt airlines, 27 incidents of lost luggage, nothing will stop them from creating a great moment with you. They've seen it all, they've crowd-surfed at a tiny hamburger place in Norway with less than twenty people in the audience and warmed the stage for The Flaming Lips in Sydney for tens of thousands of dancing people.