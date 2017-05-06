× Erweitern Franz von Chossy Quintet

Franz Von Chossy’s evocative piano playing moves between jazz and classical music and infused with fresh, contemporary accents by his band. Inspired by his collabor ation with the Metropole Orchestra he composed a nine part, cinema - like suite with Adam, Eve and the fall of man as its points of departure. When the World Comes Home features an extraordinary line - up of piano, drums, cello, violin and clarinet.

The nine parts of the suite explore the story’s full range of emotion. Graceful lyricism is contrasted with dark undertones as the music moves from simplicity, harmony and balance to complexity and dissonance.

Von Chossy was also inspired by a collaboration with the poet Abra Bertman, who gave titles to most of the compositions and wrote a poem for the title piece "When the World Comes Home".