Gerald Clayton Trio

Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof Heidelberg Am Karlstor 1, 69117 Stadtkreis Heidelberg

The young American Pianist Gerald Clayton belongs to a new and innovative jazz generation whose members grew up with hip hop, electronica, ambient, indie rock and singer-songwriter folk and who are now processing these influences in their own work. Born in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Gerald Clayton was raised in sunny California and took piano lessons from early childhood. Later, at the University of Southern California, he studied under renowned artists such as Kenny Barron. Virtuosity, discipline and musical playfulness are his defining attributes.Gerald made a name for himself as a musical sparring partner for big names such as Mulgrew Miller and Hank Jones, and has performed with artists including Clark Terry, Al Foster, Diana Krall and Dianne Reeves.

Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof Heidelberg Am Karlstor 1, 69117 Stadtkreis Heidelberg
