Getting Students of Color Prepared for the Global Workforce

Talk and dicussion with Noaquia Callahan, University of Iowa. With a record high of 800.000+ international students attending U.S. colleges and universities over the last few years, the blueprint for development of a global workforce is clearly deined. Unfortunately, for students of color, access to the skills and training necessary to prepare them for a global workforce is lacking. In this context, education and employment all relate to the achievement gap. Closing this achievement gap is a major concern confronting African American students. This talk focuses on putting black students on par with white students in order to enhance their employment opportunities.

Noaquia Callahan is Co-founder and CEO, Colored Bird Institute - an institution that helps students of color to develop into future leaders.

She is also a PhD Candidate in History at the University of Iowa.