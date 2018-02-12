Getting Students of Color Prepared for the Global Workforce

Black History Month

Google Calendar - Getting Students of Color Prepared for the Global Workforce - 2018-02-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting Students of Color Prepared for the Global Workforce - 2018-02-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting Students of Color Prepared for the Global Workforce - 2018-02-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Getting Students of Color Prepared for the Global Workforce - 2018-02-12 16:00:00

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

Talk and dicussion with Noaquia Callahan, University of Iowa. With a record high of 800.000+ international students attending U.S. colleges and universities over the last few years, the blueprint for development of a global workforce is clearly deined. Unfortunately, for students of color, access to the skills and training necessary to prepare them for a global workforce is lacking. In this context, education and employment all relate to the achievement gap. Closing this achievement gap is a major concern confronting African American students. This talk focuses on putting black students on par with white students in order to enhance their employment opportunities.

Noaquia Callahan is Co-founder and CEO, Colored Bird Institute - an institution that helps students of color to develop into future leaders.

She is also a PhD Candidate in History at the University of Iowa.

Info
d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt Karte anzeigen
Vorträge & Lesungen
Bitte aktivieren Sie JavaScript.
Google Calendar - Getting Students of Color Prepared for the Global Workforce - 2018-02-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting Students of Color Prepared for the Global Workforce - 2018-02-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting Students of Color Prepared for the Global Workforce - 2018-02-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Getting Students of Color Prepared for the Global Workforce - 2018-02-12 16:00:00

Tags

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Sonntag

21. Januar 2018

Montag

22. Januar 2018

Dienstag

23. Januar 2018

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen