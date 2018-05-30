Going local vs going global

case studies of English companies for future managers

Hirsch - Begegnungsstätte für Ältere Hirschgasse 9, 72070 Tübingen

Seminar for management students and professionals, exploring the subject of creating a local business.

Have you ever considered working at a global corporation? Do you associate it with high income? Can working for local business be as lucrative? During our seminar we will present you ten profitable local brands in England and their success stories. Going local doesn’t have to bring less profits than going global. Our team of specialists will explain how a success had been made in those companies, step by step. Come to Post Code Checker seminar and get inspired to start you own local business!

More information available on our website https://www.postcode-checker.co.uk/ or by e-mail. Please write to us and put ‘Eventpixx registration‘ in the subject of the message.

Hirsch - Begegnungsstätte für Ältere Hirschgasse 9, 72070 Tübingen
