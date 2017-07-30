Good Riddance -Face to Face

Good Riddance is a hardcore punk band from Santa Cruz, California which was formed in the early 1990s. The band grew out of California’s vibrant surfing and skateboarding culture and was influenced by such bands as Black Flag, The Adolescents, TSOL and Bad Religion as well as East Coast bands like Sick Of It All and the Cro Mags.

The group’s early years were spent going through line up changes, playing local and regional shows and recording demos as they developed their sound. Early tours and a 7” record release on Little Deputy Records in 1993 (“Gidget”) brought the band widespread interest and overwhelmingly positive reviews.

In 1994 the band caught the interest of Fat Wreck Chords who released the „Decoy“ 7″ later that year while the band hit the studio with producer Ryan Greene to record their first full length album „For God And Country“ which was released in early 1995.

Over the next decade Good Riddance went on to release seven full length albums and an EP for Fat while crisscrossing the globe dozens of times on tour. The band developed a dedicated and passionate fan base through their constant touring and politically charged music. Good Riddance began donating a portion of their record sales to various organizations and doing whatever they could to raise awareness about the causes they felt strongly about.

In May 2007 Good Riddance played their final show, fittingly in their hometown of Santa Cruz. The members then went their separate ways to raise families and pursue careers. Though there have been numerous offers to reform and play in the five years since, the band has turned them all down.

In 2012 the members of Good Riddance decided to get together and play a few shows again. The reason was simple: they missed the songs. The group has no immediate plans for any further releases at this point but is looking forward to reuniting on stage and celebrating the memorable material they have longed to play and which their loyal fans have been waiting to hear once again.

FACE TO FACE:

Whoever said that you can’t go home again never told face to face. The melodic punk institution, who will celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band throughout 2016, return to Fat Wreck Chords—the same label who released their classic debut Don’t Turn Away—for their ninth full length studio album, Protection. As Trever Keith explains, this wasn’t coincidence.

“The decision to go back to Fat was a no brainer,” he says. “We knew we wanted to make a more back-to-basics punk rock record, something more like our early days. Fat Wreck Chords was an obvious choice. After 25 successful years in punk rock, it’s a label that speaks for itself. In lots of ways it feels like coming home.” Protection draws from the energy and passion of face to face’s early records but is filtered through Keith’s unique worldview as a true “lifer” in punk rock, someone whose songs have influenced an entire generation of bands. The result is an urgent and powerful 11-song effort that borrows from the melody and angst of the band’s early days with lyrics that are thoughtfully written from the perspective of a “40 something” veteran punk rocker, from “Double Crossed” and “Say What You Want” (Keith’s personal favorites) to the vicious barb “14:59” and the emotionally moving “Bent But Not Broken.”

“‘14:59’ is a commentary on Western culture and its obsession in the past few decades with reality-based fame that comes for people who have no skill other than just being famous. I think it’s disgusting. I hate it,” Keith remarks. “‘Bent But Not Broken’ is about people who aren’t willing to listen to opposing viewpoints because they are so mired in their own beliefs, they can’t see they are bent.” There’s even a rare burst of motivational positivity in “Keep Your Chin Up.” Credit can be shared with Bill Stevenson, who in addition to being Descendents’ erstwhile drummer, has produced classic albums and fan favorites from NOFX, Propagandhi, Anti-Flag and more. face to face worked with him at his studio, the Blasting Room, and the results exceeded everyone’s expectations. Amazingly, Stevenson is the first outside producer face to face has worked with in nearly two decades, as the band usually self-produces their work, but Keith said the partnership was nothing short of incredible. “It was a fantastic experience,” he says. “Bill was great to work with. I met Bill on the Warped Tour something like 15 years ago, but we never really had spent time together until now, and we hit it off great.”

With that trust in place, it allowed face to face to spend less time in the control room and more time focusing on their performances and on the songs themselves, resulting in what feels like an instant classic from the first listen. “This is the first time where [bassist] Scott [Shiflett] and I were willing to take a reduced role [in production],” Keith says. We were laid back, open minded, and open to suggestions. Bill’s influence on the song arrangements and background vocals was key in giving the record the sound that it has. Not every idea Bill had ended up being used, but we certainly listened to everything that Bill, Jason Livermore and Andrew Berlin had to say and I think it’s a better record for it.”

Since returning from their self-imposed hiatus in 2008, face to face has been on a tear, touring worldwide and writing tons of new music; Protection is their third full-length in five years, outpacing the output of many of their peers and devotees alike. face to face still has a lot to say, and the band has no plans on slowing down. “To celebrate our 25th anniversary as a band in 2016, we plan on re-releasing special edition vinyl copies of our early albums, plus playing as many shows as possible to promote Protection,” Keith says. Why does the band continue to work so hard when so many others are content to coast through their careers? Because Keith knows face to face isn’t just an outlet for him to vent his frustrations—it’s also a safe space for thousands of fans who need his songs in their lives. “I love the idea that our music can take people out of the grind of their daily lives for a little while and that we can connect emotionally,” admits Keith. “It’s an awesome and powerful thing.”