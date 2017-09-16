Hands off Gretel & Gracefire

Launched Febuary 2015 by Singer/Songwriter Lauren Tate and guitarist Seán Bon, Hands Off Gretel have since been described as “One of the most exciting new bands” in the ‘Bands To Watch’ feature by US’s Alternative Press and ‘the best Alternative Rock band to come out of the UK in years’ – Ged Babey, Louder Than War.

Early 2016 saw Sam Hobbins(drums) and Joe Scotcher(bass) transform the rythm section line-up, securing a place to play at the Isle of Wight Festival, at their debut gig together, in front of festival organiser John Giddings. In 2016 Lauren fronted one of the youngest bands to ever play Whitby Goth Weekend (age 19), other festivals included, Camden Rocks Festival and Introducing stage at Rebellion Punk Festival, which secured them a retun gig for 2017. They also supported rising ‘Ugly Pop’ band Skating Polly from the USA on their first UK tour and Scott Putesky (former Marilyn Manson)at the Garage London.

September 2016 the band launched their first 13 track studio album ‘Burn The Beauty Queen’, following a successful DIY crowd funder backed entirely by their International online fan base. Colourful hand designed merchandise and limited edition exclusives and artwork, snapped up by fans wanting a piece of this history. The band raised 135% of their total in 2 months, smashing their target within weeks and funded the entire release themselves.

The band are the epitomy of DIY with everything, including design of band merchandise, album artwork, video production, photography and tour booking all being undertaken ‘in-house’. The lead track from the Album ‘One Eyed Girl’ was premiered by Alternative Press, along with the video produced Video by Lauren Tate.

The Album Tracks were featured on the iconic Rodney Beingenheimer’s radio show ‘Rodney On The Roq’ in the USA, with radio play on Kerrang! hosted by Johnny Doom, Airplay in Japan on the InterFM897 radio, Team Rock Radio, BBC Introducing Radio, and many more radio shows across the world.

“In an age of beige bands and nonchalant attitude to music, Hands Off Gretel come kicking and screaming like it’s the early ’90s and to be honest they are a breath of fresh air” – Uber Rock

Described by critics as ‘a new wave of 90’s nostalga’, influenced by late 80’s/ early 90’s Feminist ‘Riot Grrrl’ bands like ‘Bikini Kill’ and ‘Hole’, Hands Off Gretel have put their own neon pink stamp on a fresh genre of music for a new generation, with recognition from Shirley Mansen (Garbage) and Brody Dalle (Distillers) who have both followed and shared the bands music.

The album release and 28 date UK tour has attracted reviewers and photographers from all around the world, drawn in by their charismatic spell that the band harness live.

Plans for 2017 are taking shape, including a Spring Tour, Camden Rocks Festival, Rebellion Festival and a German Tour.

GRACEFIRE

Rockige Riffs paaren sich mit eingängigen Melodien und einer weiblichen Gesangsstimme voller Coolness: Das ist der charakteristische Sound von Gracefire. Die fünfköpfige Band aus der Nähe von Stuttgart setzt auf eine gemischte Besetzung mit dreifacher Frauenpower und ist der lebende Beweis, dass coole Rockmusik nicht nur aus den Metropolen dieser Welt, sondern auch aus dem Schwabenland kommen kann. Das zeigt sich vor allem auch bei den Liveshows von Gracefire, denn hier gilt: Rock‘n’Roll & fun, live on stage! VVK