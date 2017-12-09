SOUNDSYSTEM DANCE inna Conference Style!
in the right corner the Alliance Dub Station:
the longtime heavy roots ambassadors come along with their heavyweight Soundsystem to deliver their masterace selection of BIIIIG Tunes to heat up the session inna crucial crucial style and General J on the mic for even more vibez!
in the left corner the Tree Of Life Soundsystem:
come along with their costumbuild Soundsystem to bring some real heavy foundation dub inna hotstepping style to run the session wicked & wild alongside man like Rico Banton & Rusty Larynx on the mic
mix them 2 together for some
HIGHER MEDITATION
from REGGAE ROOTS to DUB FOUNDATION
2 SOUNDS ina CELEBRATION
4SCOOPS each ina HEAVY ROTATION
Tree of Life Soundsystem meets Alliance Dubstation!