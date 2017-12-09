Higher Meditation

From Reggae Roots to Dub Foundation

Kulturschock Zelle Albstraße 78, 72764 Reutlingen

SOUNDSYSTEM DANCE inna Conference Style!

in the right corner the Alliance Dub Station:

the longtime heavy roots ambassadors come along with their heavyweight Soundsystem to deliver their masterace selection of BIIIIG Tunes to heat up the session inna crucial crucial style and General J on the mic for even more vibez!

in the left corner the Tree Of Life Soundsystem:

come along with their costumbuild Soundsystem to bring some real heavy foundation dub inna hotstepping style to run the session wicked & wild alongside man like Rico Banton & Rusty Larynx on the mic

mix them 2 together for some

HIGHER MEDITATION

from REGGAE ROOTS to DUB FOUNDATION

2 SOUNDS ina CELEBRATION

4SCOOPS each ina HEAVY ROTATION

Tree of Life Soundsystem meets Alliance Dubstation!

