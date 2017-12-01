Hollywood & Gangsters

Film and Talk with Scott Stelle, d.a.i. Tübingen. Join them for a monthly multimedia exploration of popular literature and film. The “Hollywood novel” is a genre about southern California's motion picture industry and its glamorous culture of studio heads, starlets, screenwriters, etc. This quarter we shall read novels about the nihilistic “dream factory” as well as its connection with the criminal underworld, organized labor and blacklists. California is also the home of the “hard-boiled” detective story, a genre that has been masterfully translated to the screen as film noir.