IndiePostRockFunk

Mother's cake – „No Rhyme No Reason“ Tour 2017 support: VISDOM

Sudhaus Tübingen Hechinger Str. 203, 72072 Tübingen

präsentiert von: Moritz, Wüste Welle, Visions, Eclipsed, Laut.de, Betreutes Proggen

"Hey, Cakers all over the world. Finally, the cat is out of the bag – our new album ‘No Rhyme No Reason’ available January 27th. "

Sudhaus Tübingen Hechinger Str. 203, 72072 Tübingen
07071-74696
