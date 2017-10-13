IndiePostRockFunk

präsentiert von: Moritz, Wüste Welle, Visions, Eclipsed, Laut.de, Betreutes Proggen
"Hey, Cakers all over the world. Finally, the cat is out of the bag – our new album ‘No Rhyme No Reason’ available January 27th. "
Mother's cake – „No Rhyme No Reason“ Tour 2017 support: VISDOM
Sudhaus Tübingen Hechinger Str. 203, 72072 Tübingen
