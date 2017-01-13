Intermezzo - Lunchkonzert

Nahye Park, Klavier (Klasse Prof. Friedemann Rieger)
J. S. Bach: Französische Suite Nr. 2 c-Moll
I. Allemande
II. Courante
III. Sarabande
IV. Air
V. Menuett
VI. Gigue
Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke op. 12
I. Des Abends
II. Aufschwung
III. Warum?
IV. Grillen
V. In der Nacht
VI. Fabel
VII. Traumes Wirren
VIII. Ende vom Lied
Alexander Scriabin: Sonate Fantasie Nr. 2 op. 19
I. Andante
II. Presto
Info
Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen