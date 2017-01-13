Intermezzo - Lunchkonzert

Nahye Park, Klavier (Klasse Prof. Friedemann Rieger)

Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart

J. S. Bach: Französische Suite Nr. 2 c-Moll

I. Allemande

II. Courante

III. Sarabande

IV. Air

V. Menuett

VI. Gigue

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke op. 12

I. Des Abends

II. Aufschwung

III. Warum?

IV. Grillen

V. In der Nacht

VI. Fabel

VII. Traumes Wirren

VIII. Ende vom Lied

Alexander Scriabin: Sonate Fantasie Nr. 2 op. 19

I. Andante

II. Presto

Info

Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart

