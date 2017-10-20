Jersey Julie Band

× Erweitern Jersey Julia

Die gebürtige Amerikanerin Julie Beth Goldstein lebt in Béziers- Frankreich und ist als Jersey Julie auf allen internationalen Festivals unterwegs. Im Juni trat sie mit ihrer Band beim Black Sheep Festival in Bohnfeld auf. Die Powerfrau, Saxofnistin, Sängerin und Produzentin spielt mit ihrer Band am Freitag 20.Oktober in der Ebene 3 ein Programm aus Rock, Folk, Country, Blues, Southern Rock, Funk, Jazz und Oldies. Beeinflusst wurde sie von der Allman Brothers Band, Willie Nelson, Miles Davis, Davina and The Vagabonds, Notodden Blues Festival, Woody Guthrie, Billie Holliday, Ottis redding, Awek - Page officielle, Roy Orbison, The Who, Dizzy Gillespie, Gogol Bordello, Grateful Dead, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Sade, Neil Young, Stevie Wonder, BB King, ELVIS PRESLEY, The Temptations, Gov't Mule, Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, Big Mama Thornton,, Tom Waits, Ray Charles und Derek Trucks.