John Steinbeck - Cannery Row (1945)

Book Discussion in English

Deutsch-Amerikanisches Institut Tübingen (d. a. i.) Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen

The US-American literature specialist and writer Carolyn Murphey Melchers will guide all book lovers through the riches of American literature. Copies of the selected books are available in the d.a.i. library. This time the emphasis will be on literature that relates to the d.a.i. focus of this fall: California.

