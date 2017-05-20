Die von Köln aus agierende Sängerin und Songwriterin tourt durch Deutschland und die ganze Welt, allein oder als Band. Oft im Kontext mit Sharon van Etten, Jennifer Rush, Nick Howard, Barclay James Harvest, Melanie Dekker, Whitehorse, and Luxuslärm. With JOHNA, they found their perfect match in music. Markant ist ihre besondere Stimme, mit einem emotionalen Sound, so als ob jeder Soong sie selbst beträfe. With Nadine Kraemer as singer and songwriter, the band JOHNA has a heart for pop arrangements and catchy melodies that are reduced to their essentials. Their authentic and sophisticated music, with beautiful vocals, is perfect for leaning back and relaxing. Ihr erstes Gleis1-Konzert war sehr beeindruckend – welcome!