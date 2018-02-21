Joshua Cohen: Book of Numbers

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

Reading and Talk with Joshua Cohen, New York.

American novelist and story writer Joshua Cohen will present his novel Book of Numbers: The enigmatic billionaire founder of Tetration, the world’s most powerful tech company, hires a failed novelist, Josh Cohen, to ghostwrite his memoirs. The tech mogul, known as Principal, brings Josh behind the digital veil, tracing the rise of Tetration, which started in the earliest days of the Internet by revolutionizing the search engine before venturing into smartphones, computers, and the surveil lance of American citizens.

