Kinder der Nacht

Live: Tin Man (Killekill, Acid Test, The Bunker New York)

DJ: Wice (Steinlach/KdN), Audionym (KdN), Ingo (Steinlach/KdN)

Optics: PPLC

Producing music for more than a decade, Vienna’s Tin Man continues to evolve and invigorate with each and every release. Tin Man is an artist in the truest sense of the word. Over the last decade Johannes Auvinen has explored an ever evolving sound palette that touches on house, techno and ambient.

Most recently the California born producer and live act has been responsible for reinvigorating the acid scene with his unique and cerebral manipulations of Roland 303s. His tracks are laced with slow and subtly shift...ing pads and infused with a very real machine soul to exude captivating warmth.

Taking influences from “Chicago and radio pop rock as well as melancholic UK electronics and Sahkö” Tin Man’s extensive discography also explores less sublime and seductive sounds on labels like Keys of Life and Acid Acid. He is also part of The Acid Symphony Orchestra (a live super group that features artists playing on ten 303, 707 and 808) and has turned out a standalone neo-classical and ambient work, Vienna Blue, which proves he does so much more than pure dance music.

The modern acid master plays live on 303s, TR-8s and plenty more bits of hardware, always creating textured soundtracks on the fly using a range of FX and skills built up over the last decade.

In recent years Tin Man has also attracted attention through collaborations with Cassegrain, John Tejada, Donato Dozzy, Josef K and Winter Son, AAAA, Jordan as Rolling Ones, and Gunnar Haslam as Romans.