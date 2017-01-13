Konzertexamen Klavierkammermusik

Trio Antique
Trio Antique
Mun Cheol Kim, Violine
Sojin Park, Violoncello
Jong Ho Won, Klavier
Klasse Prof. Florian Wiek
Info
Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
