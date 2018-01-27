Kutmah & Hulk Hodn

× Erweitern http://freundkupferstecher.de/event/kutmah-london-hulk-hodn-koeln/ kutmah

When talking about Kutmah, it’s tempting to use an epithet such as “the best DJ you’ve never heard”, or “best kept secret”. But we like to think enough people know about him now to make that unnecessary.

Justin McNulty was born in Brighton, England to an Egyptian mother and Scottish father. He moved to the United States when he was 12 years old and grew up in Hollywood, California. It was here where Justin became Kutmah and ultimately made a name for himself as a talented underground artist & DJ. Kutmah became a member of LA’s dublab collective and then in 2004 he founded the celebrated clubnight ‘Sketchbook’ which forged fundamental roots of the now-infamous LA beat scene. As an associate of Flying Lotus’s Brainfeeder collective, his mixtures from his time spent on the West Coast are legendary amongst those that know, and he’s also released several of his own original records – even though he’s predominantly a DJ, with foundations in hip-hop and a record collection that spans far beyond the genre.

Since his time in LA, Kutmah has relocated back to England and currently resides in London. He now holds down a show on NTS Radio, and has furthered his reputation as one of the most fearless selectors around (as well as a visual artist; his work was exhibited in the capital last year). Earlier this year BBC DJ Gilles Peterson invited him to curate the second CD in Brownswood’s (Peterson’s Label) Worldwide Family series.

Kutmah is now at it again and touring across the world, he’s been playing shows with Saul Williams, The Gaslamp Killer, Flying Lotus, Gonjasufi, Dabrye and many more.

He is a DJ’s DJ in the truest sense. One of his Many admirers, Rinse DJ Alexander Nut puts it beautifully by describing his music and DJ sets as “Grown Folk Business”