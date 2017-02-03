Life on the Mississippi by Mark Twain

× Erweitern Stäffeles Banjo Rutschern

Early in his career, Mark Twain wrote a lively and affectionate tribute to the world of the romantic steamboat pilots of the Mississippi River called LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI. It is filled with reminiscent celebration of his time as a boy apprentice and as a skilled steamboat pilot who learned to maneuver the treacherous currents of the mighty river. Stories about the life on the river are among Mark Twain’s happiest accounts and can be found in the novels THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER, ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN and various Short Stories. Our reading will feature texts from these works interspersed with appropriate LIVE MUSIC from Twain’s era, provided by the STÄFFELES BANJO RUTSCHERN; a formation that plays traditional New Orleans style music and consists of Six Banjos, Tuba and Washboard.