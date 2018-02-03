Lost In Sound pres. Anthea

Anthea has long been an ambassador for the most inventive, expressive and timeless house and techno out there. Anyone who finds themselves locked in on the dancefloor when Anthea is at the controls will attest that she’s highly adept at manipulating time, whether she is using trippy selections and hypnotic blends that melt away the hours, or piecing together music from across different eras and making it sound natural.

It’s in this devotion to the most exciting sounds, whenever and wherever they might come from, that Anthea has made herself such a potent force in the house and techno scene.Trends might come and go, but Anthea’s approach is a timeless constant.It was as a DJ Anthea most made her presence felt upon arriving in Berlin, where the city’s generous set times and extended opening hours made a natural fit for the immersive narrative of her performances. Nailing the perfect balance between psychedelic excursions and killer grooves, residencies at spots such as Club Der Visionaere are testament to the skills and selections at her disposal. Throughout this period, a steady stream of her original productions have continued to surface amongst a community of like-minded labels and artists.As well as her artistic endeavours, you can also see the evidence of Anthea’s commitment to cutting edge house and techno in her A&R work for Brouqade Records. Meanwhile her own Partisan project launched with monthly parties in Moscow and plans for elsewhere, while the accompanying label provides a platform for artists that most closely align with her discerning taste.Support is provided by our residents atree and Masedia who like and shape the musical style of Anthea - with the power of these three it will be a magical night !

