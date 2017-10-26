× Erweitern Loyle Carner

"Loyle Carner is Britains most recent new hope in hip hop," according to The Fader and countless others. The 20 year old emcee from South London has been causing quite a stir following the release of his debut 'A Little Late' EP in September of last year. All but one track on the EP was produced by Loyle's right hand man and live partner Rebel Kleff. The two of them create reminiscent old school hip hop with their own UK and modern influences.

After first appearing in 2013 on Rejjie Snow's 'Rejovich' EP on track '1992', Loyle's name started to make the rounds, not least to mention the track being picked up by Majestic Casual and has racked up over 700k views to date. Following the release of the 'A Little Late' EP, Loyle has gone on to work with the likes of Kate Tempest, Maverick Sabre, Tom Misch and multiple others, all in preparation for releases in 2015.

With three successful UK tours now under his belt with Joey Bada$$, Kate Tempest and Atmosphere, Loyle is set to make some serious moves on the UK circuit and abroad, with strong support coming from all over Europe, the US and Australia. Support in the UK has come from all areas, being championed on Radio 1Xtra by DJ Semtex and Phil Taggart, Huw Stephens and Lauren Laverne at Radio 1. His latest single with Kate Tempest was added to 6Music's B-list and then bumped up to the A-List immediately after a week and has not stopped being played.

The new year looks extremely promising for the young rapper, expect to be seeing a lot more from him in the coming months.