Meeresrauschen

Die Dekoration besteht zu über 70% aus recyceltem Müll, welcher an der Ostküste Italiens und in Deutschland gesammelt wurde. Ein weiterer großer Anteil besteht aus Naturmaterialien.
MAINFLOOR:
BOOM SHANKAR (BMSS Records / Solar.United.Natives) Germany https://soundcloud.com/boomshankar-bmssrecords
CHAIDIVE (Psy Travel Records) Germany https://soundcloud.com/chaidive
Dj WHIRLWIND Germany / Hamburg https://soundcloud.com/dj-whirlwind-1
ELECTIT / LIVE (Spiral Trax / Magma Records / Sting Records) France https://soundcloud.com/electit
OKiN SHAH (DELICATEK Records) Germany / Stuttgart https://soundcloud.com/okinshah
SKOOMA (Neurobeat) México
SYCHODELICIOUS (Geomagnetic Records) France https://soundcloud.com/sychodelicious
ZERSCHMETTERLING Germany / Freiburg
CHILLOUT FLOOR;
ANAM FIO (BMSS Records) Germany https://soundcloud.com/anam-fio-bmss-records
Krabbe & Delfin (UnderwaterLove) Germany
MILAN KNETE Germany
NBSP (G.O.N.Z,O) Germany
ROJA Germany
SEAMOON (Awakening Records) Germany https://soundcloud.com/seamoon
KULTURPROGRAMM
HARFENKONZERT mit Iris Nieder (Freitag) https://www.facebook.com/iris.nieder
WORKSHOPS:
- Kunst Workshop
- Upcycling Workshop
- Ecstatic Dance Workshop
- Yoga Workshop