Meeresrauschen

mit Dekoration aus über 70% aus recyceltem Müll

Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen

Die Dekoration besteht zu über 70% aus recyceltem Müll, welcher an der Ostküste Italiens und in Deutschland gesammelt wurde. Ein weiterer großer Anteil besteht aus Naturmaterialien.

MAINFLOOR:

BOOM SHANKAR (BMSS Records / Solar.United.Natives) Germany https://soundcloud.com/boomshankar-bmssrecords

CHAIDIVE (Psy Travel Records) Germany https://soundcloud.com/chaidive

Dj WHIRLWIND Germany / Hamburg https://soundcloud.com/dj-whirlwind-1

ELECTIT / LIVE (Spiral Trax / Magma Records / Sting Records) France https://soundcloud.com/electit

OKiN SHAH (DELICATEK Records) Germany / Stuttgart https://soundcloud.com/okinshah

SKOOMA (Neurobeat) México

SYCHODELICIOUS (Geomagnetic Records) France https://soundcloud.com/sychodelicious

ZERSCHMETTERLING Germany / Freiburg

CHILLOUT FLOOR;

ANAM FIO (BMSS Records) Germany https://soundcloud.com/anam-fio-bmss-records

Krabbe & Delfin (UnderwaterLove) Germany

MILAN KNETE Germany

NBSP (G.O.N.Z,O) Germany

ROJA Germany

SEAMOON (Awakening Records) Germany https://soundcloud.com/seamoon

KULTURPROGRAMM

HARFENKONZERT mit Iris Nieder (Freitag) https://www.facebook.com/iris.nieder

WORKSHOPS:

- Kunst Workshop

- Upcycling Workshop

- Ecstatic Dance Workshop

- Yoga Workshop

Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen Karte anzeigen
