Sie tun es wieder! Die Motorworld Region Stuttgart, die MINI Scene Stuttgart in Kooperation mit pbc - planning booking celebrating und der MINI Händlerbund Stuttgart laden ein zu MINI meets Motorworld Reloaded - dem MINI Event 2017!

Dieses Mal soll die 1000 geknackt werden. MINIs von überall her, werden aufgerufen, sich am 24.09.2017 auf dem Gelände der Motorworld Region Stuttgart zu sammeln und zusammen den legen…………Moment gleich kommt´s …därsten MINI Tag ihres Lebens zu verbringen.

Geplant ist mehr Entertainment rund um die Motorworld mit noch mehr Challenges, Gewinnspielen und MINI Skills. Dazu kommen Verpflegungsstände, Überraschungen, Fahrzeuge die zur Probefahrt einladen und eine Händlermeile, die ihres Gleichen sucht. Ein Pflicht- und Herzenstermin für jeden MINI Verstrahlten.

They doing it again. The MOTORWORLD Region Stuttgart, the MINI Scene Stuttgart in cooperation with pbc - planning booking celebrating and the MINI dealership of Stuttgart are hosting the event MINI meets MOTORWORLD Reloaded - THE MINI event 2017.

This time we crack the 1000 cars! MINIs all over the world we calling you. Concentrate yourself at the MOTORWORLD Region Stuttgart on September the 24th to spend the most Legen…Wait for it…Dary day of your lifes.

This time there will be much more all kind of entertainment pertaining to MOTORWORLD, much more challenges, games and MINI skills are all planned. Furthermore much more concession stands, surprices, test driving cars and a huge district motor mile are planned, too. The most important date for every MINI fanatic.